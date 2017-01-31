Stubbings delighted to be back at Derbyshire

Steve Stubbings says he’s delighted to be back at Derbyshire after he was given a key role in the county’s new-look coaching set-up.

“It’s like I’ve never been away,” said the 38-year-old Stubbings, who played for Derbyshire between 1998 and 2009 and later had a spell as second-team coach.

“There are loads of familiar faces, and everyone has made me feel welcome. It’s also great to be involved again with guys who have come through the academy and second team and have now joined the senior playing staff.”

Stubbings’s role will be first-team support coach, and he is already helping captain Billy Godleman prepare the squad for the new season. “My basic plan is to support Billy and the lads as much as I possibly can,” he said. “At the moment, this involves a gradual and deliberate build-up in all aspects of our training sessions, aimed to peak at match intensity as our competition phase begins in April.

“The lads have shown a lot of hunger and it has been a privilege to part of that. If we can ally their drive with specific and purposeful practices, we are well on the way to squeezing the maximum out of their winter training.” Stubbings joined Derbyshire after he was employed as batting coach at Northamptonshire.