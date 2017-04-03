Start of a new cricket season triggers memories of old ones

With the new cricket season about to get under way, Derbyshire Times reader Roger Bowler has taken a stroll down memory lane to remember the days when Clay Cross Works had successful sides.

He has found copies of the company’s in-house journal, ‘The Rocket’, from 1966 to 1971, which contain information and photos sure to rekindle memories for many people.

And he has also come across this photo from 1970 of Clay Cross Works 2nd, for whom Roger himself played. He thinks he can remember the names of the players featured, but if anyone knows different, or has any other treasured memories of the company’s cricket teams, please get in touch with him at rogerabowler@gmail.com or e-mail us at sport@derbyshiretimes.co.uk

According to Roger, the players are (from left to right) -- Back Row: Fred Clark, Colin Robinson, Pete Worsey, John Doncaster, Roger Bowler and David Flavill. Front Row: Malcolm Clark, Brian Clark, Jack Bostock, Pete Smith and Maurice Herritt.

“Many of these men are still alive, and I am sure they would love to see this photo,” said Roger. “Also, the ‘Rocket’ magazines bear a tremendous history and have some fantastic photos, which will bring back many memories.”