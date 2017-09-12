South African Savage caps remarkable season for Chesterfield

A memorable season for South African import Josh Savage was capped when he broke Chesterfield’s Derbyshire County League, Premier Division record for the number of wickets in one campaign.

In his final game before flying back home, Savage claimed his 53rd victim, which cracked the record held by teammate Brian Gladwin. His wickets have come at the remarkable average of 18.96, and a total of four five-wicket hauls have included a devastating return of 8-60 against champions Sandiacre Town at Queen’s Park last month. With an economy rate of 3.67, he has bagged one third of the team’s league wickets this term.

Chesterfield chairman Mike Taylor paid tribute to Savage, saying: “Not only has Josh triumphed with the first team, he has also helped at all levels of the club, undertaking coaching and even doing a bit of umpiring when required. He has become part of the club’s family and we will miss him, both as a cricketer and as a friend.”

Savage himself said: “This is a massive club that is run as a big family. I’ve been amazed at the number of people involved -- players, their relatives, volunteers and supporters -- and I would like to thank everyone for welcoming me.”

It is hoped that Savage, who lives in Cape Town, will return to Chesterfield next season.