Overseas player helps Holmewood to narrow win

Holmewood’s bowlers took advantage of swinging conditions to set up victory by four wickets at newly-promoted Etwall in Division Three of the Derbyshire County League.

Asked to bowl first, Holmewood’s Jamie Horton and James Taylor found extravagant movement from the first ball and wickets fell at regular intervals, despite the efforts of the home batsmen to dig in.

Shaun Gowtage (16), Ashley Smith (18) and Ian Hall (17) all got starts but failed to kick on as Holmewood’s tight bowling kept the home side in check.

Taylor took four for 41 in 14 overs and Horton three for 31 from his 14 overs.

Holmewood’s chase of Etwall’s 127 all out was made more difficult by the excellent bowling of Keith Cheetham, who took six for 38 in 14 overs, and at one stage reduced the visitors to 33 for four.

The visitors were indebted to a calm innings of 41 not out from Botswanian overseas player, Karabo Motlhanka, who regained the initiative by putting on 53 for the fifth wicket with all-rounder Matthew Ryalls (35).

Although Cheetham struck twice more before the end of his spell, a flurry of boundaries from Gavin Horton (17 not out) secured victory .

In Division Eight North, Mike Hickton put in a fine all-round performance to help Holmewood’s 2nd XI beat Denby and move fourth.

Hickton took two for 21 as Denby were restricted to 126 for six, before adding 62 to see Holmewood home with six wickets and 18 overs to spare.