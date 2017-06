Just three Matlock 1sts batsmen made double figures in their five-wicket defeat to Sandicare Town in Division Two of the Derbyshire County League. Opener Jonathan Ford top-scored with a patient 35, including five boundaries, off 113 balls.

He was sixth out at 106 after adding 37 for the fith wicket with Drew Mullaney (25). Matlock totalled 117 for eight, but it wasn’t enough, despite Mullaney and Edward Lander taking two wickets apiece.