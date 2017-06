It was cup week in the Chesterfield and District Midweek Cricket League with Holmewood falling five runs short as they chased visitors BALGO’s 123 for three.

A. Dixon scored 25 for Balgom S. Mart 27 and N. Calvert 30.

N. Gee took one for three and D. Moss one for seven for the home side.

In reply, Holmewood were dismissed for 118 with J. Taylor scoring 28, G. Horton 24 and both D. Moss and L. Slater 26.

BALGO’s attack was led by L. Cartledge with two for one and J. Cartledge two for 13.