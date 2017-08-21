Incredible Horton brothers turn Holmewood match on its head

The Horton brothers engineered an astonishing turnaround as Holmewood took a giant stride towards securing Third Division cricket for at least another season in the Derbyshire County League.

Entertaining fellow strugglers Etwall, Holmewood struggled initially on a wicket affected by overnight rain and slumped to 41-4 and 66-5. But they ended up with a formidable total of 261-6, thanks to 97no from Jamie Horton and 62 from older brother Gavin, before bowling out the hosts for 169 as Gavin Horton took 5-48 from 13.1 overs and Jamie 2-46.

The duo’s influence was extraordinary, helping Holmewood to collect 27 points from the win, leaving them fully 41 points clear of the relegation zone with four games to play.

Gavin’s patient knock was key to the recovery as he shared a sixth-wicket stand of 64 with Daniel Moss (36no) before Jamie smashed seven sixes and eight fours in his brutal 44-ball assault, adding an unbeaten 131 with Moss.

In reply, Etwall showed plenty of character, most notably Daniel Corcoran (42) and Steve Butterworth (31), who took the total from 47-3 to 122-4 at one stage. But they couldn’t keep the home side’s three-pronged attack at bay forever and as well as the Hortons, James Taylor bowled well, returning 3-60.