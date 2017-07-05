Hughes hits season’s highest score as Derbyshire extend lead over Durham

Alex Hughes has given Derbyshire the advantage after another hard-fought session against Durham in the Division Two match at Chesterfield.

Hughes made an unbeaten 87 - his highest score of the season - as Derbyshire rallied from 90 for 4 to go in at tea on day three at 180 for 7, a lead of 247.

Alex Hughes.

When Paul Coughlin had Luis Reece lbw for 37 in the eighth over of the afternoon session, Derbyshire were only 157 runs ahead but Hughes and first innings centurion Matt Critchley added 52 before another clatter of wickets revived Durham’s hopes.

Critchley was caught down the leg side off Barry McCarthy for 28 and two balls later, Daryn Smit edged low to first slip before Tony Palladino was caught behind off Ryan Pringle for a duck.

But Hughes, who pulled Pringle for six, and Gurjit Sandhu batted through the last nine overs of the afternoon to tilt the odds in the home side’s favour.