Huge stand of 193 gives Chesterfield the runaround

A near-faultless, unbeaten partnership of 193 gave Chesterfield the runaround and condemned them a heavy defeat at Eckington in the Derbyshire County League’s Premier Division.

Chesterfield had already been restricted to 189-9 in their allotted 50 overs by some impressive bowling from the hosts, who then raced home by nine wickets in the hands of Joe Bullimore, who made 94no (one six and 14 fours), and Archie Gleadall, who finished on 90no (one six and 15 fours).

The visitors were never really in the game, starting badly at 6-2, with 15-year-old debutant Luke Westwell run out for a duck. Skipper Alex Hibbert (26, four fours), opener Ben Slater (24, four fours) and Andrew Parkin-Coates (24, three fours) all made starts but were not allowed to capitalise against some intelligent Eckington bowling.

The pick of the attack was Nathan Musselwhite, who took 3-34 in ten overs, but not far behind were Matt Sonczak with 3-37 from 11 overs and overseas player Eden Links, who contributed a significant 2-40 from 15 overs.

At 137-9, Chesterfield were in meltdown and they only got close to 200 because of a gutsy, undefeated last-wicket stand between bowlers Josh Savage and Brian Gladwin. Savage played some wonderfully free-flowing shots, including four well-hit sixes, in his unbeaten 57, while Gladwin chipped in with a canny 16no.

The partnership gave the visitors momentum and when they picked up a wicket with the third ball of Eckington’s reply, courtesy of Savage, it seemed there might be a contest after all. But such hope was eroded by Bullimore and Gleadall, whose brother, pace bowler Alfie Gleadall, has signed a two-year contract with Derbyshire. Both batsmen showed their full range of skills and it was a pity they couldn’t have gone on to make centuries as Chesterfield’s total was overhauled with more than 18 overs to spare.