Holmes strikes late to end leaders’ unbeaten run

Have your say

Fourth-placed Morton Colliery pulled off a surprise narrow win over the Division Two leaders in the Derbyshire County League.

Morton gained revenge for a defeat at Langley Mill United earlier in the season.

Morton lost the loss and were asked to bat by the visitors.

They fought back from the loss of Harry Wilmot for 16 at 21 for one as Ashley Caunt and Jack Stone added 115 for the second wicket.

Caunt struck seven boundaries as he made 61 from 117 balls, while Jack Stone hit two sixes and two fours in his 84-ball 52.

Wickets then tumbled at regular intervals as Morton looked to set a difficult target for the Millers to chase.

A few late blows by skipper Paul Holmes, who found three boundaries in his 21,helped the home side to 190 for seven from their 46 overs.

The visitors started off rapidly in reply, scoring 40 off just four overs.

But the Morton attack soon settled and Thomas Coxhead made the breakthrough. The opening bowler went on to take four for 33 from 11 overs.

Paul Holmes, the first-change bowler, who finished with three for 48 from 10.2 overs, then helped to reduce Langley Mill to 110 for six.

A 51-run seventh-wicket stand put the visitors in charge and with six overs remaining they needed just under a run a ball.

But Holmes struck again to secure a 15-run success for Morton.