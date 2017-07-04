Cutthorpe host testimonial match for Wayne Madsen

Supporters are being urged to go along to a testimonial match that is being hosted by Cutthorpe Cricket Club for one of Derbyshire’s most popular players, Wayne Madsen.

The 33-year-old South African, who has plundered more than 9,000 first-class runs, with a top score of 231, for the county since joining them in 2009, is in the middle of his benefit season.

And The Recreation Ground at Cutthorpe stages the special Twenty20 match next Tuesday, starting at 6 pm. It will be between a Derbyshire XI and a Cutthorpe select XI, and players will form a guard of honour to welcome Madsen, who was county captain between 2012 and 2016, on to the pitch.

The main match will be preceded, at 4 pm, by a Kiwk Cricket game involving Cutthorpe’s excellent junior section. The testimonial event will also feature a barbecue, licensed bar, raffle and bouncy castle.

Cutthorpe chairman Andy Knowles said: “We can’t wait to put on a spectacular evening of cricket. It will be great to see Madsen and his Derbyshire colleagues playing in the beautiful surroundings of Cutthorpe Cricket Club.

“Everyone is welcome to come and watch what will be a sporting evening to remember.”