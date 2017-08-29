Coach hits ton in memorable match of ‘champagne moments’ for Chesterfield

Numerous ‘champagne moments’, including a century for Andrew Parkin-Coates, a partnership of 199 and six wickets for Josh Savage, added up to a memorable match between Chesterfield and Ticknall in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County League.

Coach Andrew Parkin-Coates provided the ton, making 110 (three sixes and 11 fours) off 99 balls, and it was he who shared the big stand, with Matt Critchley, who fired 92 (one six and ten fours) as Chesterfield amassed a huge total of 330-7 in their allotted 50 overs.

New-ball bowler Savage then took 6-62 from 15 overs and almost snatched a dramatic last-gasp victory for his side with some spellbinding bowling that earned him three wickets in the 48th over of Ticknall’s reply. From 188-6, and seemingly safe, the visitors were tottering on 189-9 before finishing on 201-9 in the hands of Tom Taylor (54no) to see out a losing draw.

After such a terrific team-effort, Chesterfield were desperately unlucky not to gain a win. But at least the 20 points gained cemented fourth position in the table and kept fifth-placed Ticknall very much at arm’s length with three games to play.

Parkin-Coates was named man-of-the-match after playing some glorious shots, going in at number five once openers Mykylo Bird (33) and Ben Slater (28) had steered the home side to 82-3. The fourth-wicket stand with Critchley, who took his runs’ tally in league matches this term to 629, at an average of 62.90, was one spectators will remember for a long time.

The spell by Savage, who has now taken 51 league wickets, at an average of 18.04, including 28 in the last five matches, meant Ticknall were never in a position to reach their target, despite 50 from number three bat Joss Morgan.