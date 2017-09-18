Chesterfield’s bid for top three dashed by defeat at Denby

In a disappointing end to the season, Chesterfield’s hopes of finishing in the top three of the Derbyshire County League, Premier Division were quashed by defeat at Denby.

They could even have snatched the runners-up spot, but were dismissed for just 103 and beaten by eight wickets by a Denby side who end up seventh in the table.

Chesterfield finish fourth, 11 points behind Eckington in third and 19 behind Spondon in second, with champions Sandiacre Town clear of the rest by some distance.

Denby put their visitors in and although they had to wait a while for the first wicket, after an opening stand of 39 between Ben Slater (32, six fours) and Mykylo Bird (11), they were soon in charge. Simon Mann took 4-35 from 15 fine overs, Pete Burgoyne 3-19 from 15 even finer overs and Harry Wanford 2-31 from 7.3 overs.

After the openers, only two other Chesterfield batsmen mustered double figures in a collapse that saw the last six wickets fall for just 31 runs.

The match marked the final appearance for the visitors’ first team by Brian Gladwin (2-20), who marked it with two early wickets when Denby replied and was duly given a guard of honour when he strode off at the end.

But despite a promising spell by young Ben Jenkins, Denby encountered no more scares as Ben Chapman-Lilley (46no, seven fours) and man-of-the-match Pete Burgoyne (41no, one six and four fours) shared an unbroken 83 for the third wicket and eased them home by the 29th over.