Chesterfield Festival of Cricket: Falcons vs Vikings nearing sell out

There are only 200 tickets remaining for the Natwest T20 Blast clash between Derbyshire Falcons and Yorkshire Vikings at Queen’s Park.

The picturesque Chesterfield ground will be the setting once more for the annual Festival of Cricket with the Falcons taking on Vikings on Saturday, July 8th (2.30pm start).

The T20 fixture is often one of Derbyshire’s highest attended matches - the game in 2015 was a complete advance sell out - and demand has been high for this year’s match.

The festival begins on Monday, July 3 when Derbyshire take on Durham in the four-day scheduled Specsavers County Championship at Queen’s Park.

