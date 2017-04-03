Chesterfield CC appoint new coach

Chesterfield Cricket Club have appointed Andrew Parkin-Coates as their new coach.

Parkin-Coates was previously cricket manager at Welbeck CC and prior to that was captain of the Nottinghamshire Cricket Board Academy XI in the Notts Premier League.

Parkin-Coates said: “I spoke to a number of people about it, people whose view I respected and knew me and what I wanted to achieve. They were all very positive about the set up and the people at Chesterfield.

“I then met with the chair, Mike Taylor, and last year’s captain, Drage Thompson, and they really impressed me with their friendliness, knowledge and expectations for the club.I really knew almost immediately that this was the club for me – it’s a really big club that’s underachieving at the moment but there is the desire to put that right as soon as possible.

“The big factor however is the people – the more people I meet from the club I know that t is a good fit for me and for them. It is a really friendly place with everyone fully committed to progress.

“The junior set up is great and it’s an area I will enjoy assisting Stuart Baddeley and his team. Encouraging and developing young cricketers is one of the most enjoyable aspects of a coach’s job.”

After rising through the Yorkshire performance programme from an early age, he made his debut for England U15s in 2000 where he played with Alastair Cook, Tim Bresnan and James Hildreth.

He switched to Nottinghamshire in 2002 and regularly played for Notts 2nd. XI along with Kevin Pietersen. During this time Andrew became attracted to coaching, eventually gaining his Level 3 coaching qualification.

He set up his own coaching company and converted a barn on the family farm to create a facility, including a bowling machine, where he can undertake one to one coaching. As well as captaining Notts’ academy side, he coached and developed the likes of Jake Ball, Sam Wood, Brett Hutton, Sam Kelsall and Luke Wood with the county’s U17s.

Chesterfield CC chairperson Mike Taylor is very enthusiastic about Parkin-Coates’s appointment and said: “Andrew is such a proficient player in addition to being a highly regarded coach. He will be working right across the club and we will be seeing real progress with many of our players and especially the many young ones who have such a promising future.

“We were really pleased when he chose us from a number of offers he had. Already we know what a good appointment we have made and it’s a bonus that he will also be playing in the first team.”