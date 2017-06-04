Chesterfield beaten as run chase goes into final over

Chesterfield were bitterly disappointed to lose by six wickets at Swarkestone — with the winning runs coming with just five balls remaining.

Conditions for batting in the Derbyshire County League Premier Division match were difficult, with the ball not coming on to the bat.

Chesterfield posted 197 for six from their 50 overs, but Swarkestone recovered from 20 for three to win.

Chesterfield openers Mykylo Bird and Ben Slater added 34 from the first 10 overs, batting with appropriate caution until Byrd (24) was out with the score on 52.

When Slater was dismissed for 30 the score was 74 for three from 24 overs.

Young spinner Matt Critchley and Andrew Parkin-Coates (42) batted sensibly, however, punishing the bad ball as they added 89 before Critchley was out for 64 off 85 balls, including four sixes.

The Swarkestone bowlers were all impressive with Garry Park and Amir Iqbal a very good opening pair. Iftikhar Asghar produced a mesmerising spell of spin bowling in the middle of the innings and Derbyshire fans will be pleased to hear that Will Davis, returning from injury, bowled seven overs, taking three for 39.

Chesterfield were soon in the wickets in the home side’s reply, reducing Swarkestone to three for two and then 20 for three.

Josh Savage and Andrew Parkin–Coates (one for 23 from 15 overs) took one wicket each and the third was a run out after a fine throw by Critchley.

The Chesterfield bowling pair continued to tie the batsmen down and with half the overs bowled Swarkestone were only 48 for three.

Former Derbyshire player, Garry Park and Tom Hamilton took them to 106 for four to leave 92 required from 10 overs.

The duo then slowly set about the Chesterfield bowling. With five overs left they still needed 51, but Park’s 90 from 134 balls proved decisive.

Hamilton was named man of the match for his spectacular 73 from 60 balls.