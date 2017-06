Morton (237-3) defeated Underwood (148) by 89 runs in Section One of the Mansfield and District League. After losing two early wickets, opener Ashley Caunt and Blair Mathews (pictured) rescued the home side, striking 69 and 124 not out respectively.

Underwood slumped to 18 for four and, despite a late rally, were bowled out on the penultimate ball.

Neil Mathews took three for 16.