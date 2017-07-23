Batsman shows his class with fine unbeaten century

Have your say

Chesterfield opener Ben Slater produced a batting masterclass in a fascinating game against Ockbrook and Borrowash 1sts that was unfortunately ruined by rain half way through the visitors’ reply.

The home side had totalled 202 all out in the Derbyshire County League Premier Division match with Slater striking an unbeaten century.

Chesterfield fans were treated to a typical Slater innings, full of class shots, the ability to pick the correct ball to attack and a dogged display of concentration.

He remained not out on 115 when the innings ended on after 48.3 overs.

The fact that only two other Chesterfield batsmen got into double figures emphasised the class of his innings.

Chesterfield were asked to bat first and started well with the pitch proving to be slow but true.

Slater and Mykylo Bird started well and just missed out on a century stand when Bird (34) became the first of five victims for spinner Liam Wharton with the score on 95.

Batting became difficult with the pitch taking spin and the Ockbrook spinners took full advantage as the home side collapsed dramatically to 123 for five.

Drage Thompson then joined Slater and they put on a much-needed partnership of 44 before Thompson fell to Gareth Young for 23.

Brian Gladwin survived long enough for Ben Slater to reach a richly-deserved century.

Liam Wharton took five for 5-41 and Gareth Young four for 42 for the visitors.

The general opinion was that Chesterfield were about 30 runs short and they knew their bowlers had to do a good job.

Andrew Parkin Coates produced a spell of nine overs for nine runs, which was typical of his form this season.

Chesterfield were just making inroads into the Ockbrook reply when the rain came and the match was abandoned with the visitors on 60 for two from 24.3 overs.