Barnett says Derbyshire need to keep improving

Guru Kim Barnett has highlighted the progress made by Derbyshire during the 2017 season, but also insists work still needs to be done to improve the county’s lot in the future.

Barnett, who returned to the club as director of cricket at the end of last year, has extended his contract at Derbyshire to continue to provide support and guidance until the end of next term.

The former England batsman said: “The club felt we needed a bit of stability for next year, so I’m happy to continue in my role. We have progressed this year, but we also know we have a lot still to achieve. It’s important that we build on this summer and work over the winter to get things right. We have a great group of guys working at the club and they’ve been working very hard.

“The players have proved to themselves, with a place in the Twenty20 quarter-finals, that they are good enough. But it has been disappointing to see a lack of wins in the four-day matches, which is something we know we need to improve on.

“In terms of targets for next year, the big thing is winning home four-day matches. We need to be producing more positive results, which would put us in contention for top half and the chance to build momentum. We also know there is some recruitment needed to get there.”