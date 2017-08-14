All-rounders’ leading role in vital victory

Have your say

Alfreton 1sts put further distance between themselves and the bottom three in Division One of the Derbyshire County League after a 71-run victory.

They defeated visitors Stainsby Hall 1sts thanks largely to a couple of good all-round performances.

Alfreton CC v Stainsby Hall, George Morgan

Elliot Savidge top-scored in Alfreton’s 228 for nine from their 50 overs with a fine half-century, including seven boundaries.

Savidge then added to his 56 with two late wickets as Stainsby were dismissed for 157 in the 47th over in reply.

Bilawal Iqbal also starred with both bat and ball for Alfreton, hitting five boundaries in his knock of 30, batting at number nine, and leading the bowling attack with four for 46 from 15 overs.

Stainsby Hall are third from bottom, 46 points behind Alfreton, after the defeat.

Alfreton CC v Stainsby Hall, Jonathan Woolley

Savidge and opener Tom Pawelski (24) put on 43 for the second wicket before Savidge and Jake Simpson put together the biggest stand of the innings, adding 82 for the third wicket.

Simpson hit three fours in his 42 to help give the home innings a solid platform.

Iqbal and James Fletcher then added useful late runs. Fletcher struck four fours in his 24 and Iqbal smashed three sixes.

Stainsby’s leading bowlers were George Morgan and Richard Gregson with three wickets apiece.

Alfreton CC v Stainsby Hall, Amir Iqbal

Morgan took three for 50 from 13 overs and Gregson three for 66 from 10 overs.

In reply, Stainsby reached 81 for four before losing three wickets for five runs.

George Morgan led a recovery, striking four sixes and three fours in a fine half-century and putting on 52 for the eighth wicket with Amor Iqbal (19).

But then Fletcher struck to remove Morgan before Savidge broke the tail’s resistance with the two late wickets.

Alfreton CC v Stainsby Hall, George Morgan takes Jonathan Woolley's wicket

Earlier Stainsby opener Chris Hamp hit a steady 27 and number three Jack Ratcliffe a run-a-ball 20 to get the run-chase off to a good start.

The victory moved Alfreton up to fourth-from-bottom.