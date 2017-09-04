13-year-old makes his mark in senior team

A 13-year-old teenager has hit a half-century in men’s senior cricket.

Thirteen years old Marcus Hayes reached the landmark for Chesterfield Cricket Club 3rds against Sheffield University Staff CC 2nds at Wingerworth on Saturday.

Hayes, batting at number five, made an unbeaten 52 to help his side to a formidable 276 for six total.

He then went on to take three for 23 from five overs, including one maiden.

Hayes’ all-round efforts helped Chesterfield recorded a massive win by 110 runs, which kept alive their promotion hopes from Yorkshire and Derbyshire League Division Four.

Marcus is yet another of the Chesterfield junior players emerging this season.

He has been with the club since he was nine and has steadily progressed through the club’s age-group teams as well as playing representative cricket for the Derbyshire Under-13s side.