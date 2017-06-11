Two solid half-centuries by opener Joe Bullimore and number three Archie Gleadall laid the foundations for Eckington 1sts’ winning run-chase against bottom of the table Cutthorpe 1sts.

Bullimore struck five fours and a six in his 50, while Gleadall hit seven fours and a six in his unbeaten 51.

Eckington CC v Cutthorpe CC. Eckington's Joe Bullimore in batting action on Saturday.

Gleadall and Eden Links, who struck a run-a-ball 21 not out, took Eckington to the eight-wicket victory in the Derbyshire Counties League Premier Division match.

They reached their 147-run target in the 33rd over to go sixth in the table.

Mobashar Ilyas Raja was the only successful Cutthorpe bowler with two for 28 from nine overs.

Earlier the visitors were dismissed for 146 in the 37th over.

Eckington CC v Cutthorpe CC. Cutthorpe's Assad Butt in bowling action.

Nathan Musselwhite dismissed both openers — Andrew Thompson (18) and Kevin Leatherday, who hit six boundaries in a knock of 31 — in his haul of four for 35 from 15 overs.

Adam Leonard claimed three for 32 from nie overs later in the visitors’ innings as Eckington took wickets at regular intervals.

Links also did well with the ball before his vital runs, taking two for 23 from 20 deliveries.

Captain Matthew Cluer top-scored for Cutthorpe in the middle-order with a good half-century, striking seven fours and three sixes in his 57 before he became one of Links’ two victims.

Eckington CC v Cutthorpe CC. Eckington's Tom Dawson in batting action on Saturday.

Eckington CC v Cutthorpe CC. Cutthorpe's Muhammad Azharattari in bowling action.