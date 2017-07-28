Chesterfield boxer set to make senior bow for Great Britain

Jade Ashmore is fitter and stronger than ever before as she prepares to step up into the senior ring.

The Chesterfield boxer has endured two week-long energy-sapping training camps in Germany and France in July.

Ashmore has had the benefit of regular national coaching for the past three months after going full time.

And is now geared up and ready to make her senior bow in an international tournament in Belarus this week.

“I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “It’s a senior elite level. We’ll be up against the other country’s second best fighters.

“It’ll be a tough challenge there. An international tournament with the possibility of four fights if we make it through.”

Ashmore has already had a taste of facing different styles and techniques from different countries in the training camps.

“It was full on training all the time,” she said. “There were three sessions a day and we ended each day with a gym bout with a different country.

“We’ve been mixing with Germany, Russian, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark among others. I’ve found it really beneficial.

“The sessions get us ready for when we have to box in competitions, work on our fitness and anything we might need to tweak.”

And added: “I feel a lot stronger and fitter now that I’m training full time. Being with the new coaches I’m progressing faster.”