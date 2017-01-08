Teenagers claim winning start to year

Derbyshire Arrows Under-18s made a winning start to 2017 as they claimed an emphatic 75-41 victory at local rivals Sheffield Sharks.

Arrows coach James Kelly said: “We were very happy with how the team performed.

“Although we had a sizeable advantage on the scoreboard, we remained focused and clinical throughout, which was pleasing.

“We were happy that we gave some valuable experience to Anton Palmer and Alex Lycoudis, who we feel have a big part to play at this level next season.”

The Arrows, who were without the influential pair of Ellis Salim and Wadah Hassan, were dominant throughout the U18 North East Conference clash.

Rickyle Anderson scored 24 points, including six out of seven conversions from three-point range.

Abdi Said continued his strong offensive form as he added 18 points.

Arrows led 28-15 after the first quarter, but coach Nelson Mario demanded a ruthless effort in the second quarter in an attempt to put the game beyond the Sharks. They took the period 17-8 with Anderson adding two of his six three-pointers.

The squad was rotated in the third quarter. Abdi Jama and Adam Wood were relentless in defence as the Sharks struggled to add to their score, while Troy Richards finished fast-break attacks.

A basket from the reliable Owen Norfolk led the visitors to a 63-28 advantage going into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, French guard Clement Heymann dictated the Arrows’ tempo at the offensive end as he added four points.

Under-16 duo Palmer and Lycoudis gave strong cameo performances.

Scorers: Rickyle Anderson 24, Abdi Said 18, Ben Wright 8, Troy Richards 8, Shaikh 5, Heymann 4, Anton Palmer 4, Oliver Norfolk 4.

Arrows Under-14s defeated Leeds Tigers 58-37.

Arrows Under-16s lost 76-59 to Sheffield Sharks.