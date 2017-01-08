Tall order for senior men’s team

Killamarsh Linbraze Arrows’ senior men’s team will start their 2017 NBL Division Two programme against the tallest team in the competition.

They face Team Ipswich at Queen’s Park Sports Centre on Saturday, from 6.30pm.

Ipswich will include seven-foot tall Leigh Greenan in their line up.

Arrows, determined to use their speed to counter the size of their opponents, will be hoping history repeats itself after winning the last three encounters between the two sides on the buzzer.

They have 11 games remaining and stand 5 - 6 in the league.

Head coach Jonny Kelly said it was essential the Arrows tried to get to a safe number of wins and then re set their goals.

“Our home games will be key to the success of our season,” he said.

“On paper our hardest games remaining away games are against the top four in the division so four home games are against teams either currently below us or around us.

“I have confidence in my group and feel that even in defeat against the higher-budgeted teams we have pushed them to the wire.”

The women’s Gems face Mansfield Giants at Queen’s Park on Sunday at 3.30pm with a 5-1 record so far in their first season in the National League.

They expect to welcome back athletic guard Izzie Hannity and have been well led all season by captain Kate Loftus and guard Kendal James.

Gems coach Pete Kelly said: “The Gems have great skill and honesty in the group. Nobody wants to let their team mate down and this has helped us prevail so far in the division.

“The Gems have a number of players who on any given day can be the scoring leader and that is different to every other team we have met to date.

“The group has a vision to represent the area and really put basketball for women forward. The next three months will conclude this ride but it is sure to be exciting.”