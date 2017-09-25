Arrow start new basketball season with defeat

Coach Jonny Kelly insisted there was lots of improvement to come from Derbyshire Linbraze Arrows after they opened the new season with a 93-61 defeat in the Patrons Cup against Bitmingham Elite.

“There were positive spells for us, mainly in the second half,” said Kelly. “We didn’t sharp sharply and got punished for it in the first half. But there is a lot more to come from this team, and out cohesion will help us in the battles to follow.”

Arrows took too long to settle against a powerful and well-drilled Birmingham side and trailed by 24 points at the interval. But responding with terrific energy, they had cut that deficit to 13 with six minutes left before the hosts finished strongly.

Star of the show for Arrows was the impressive Joseph baugh, who scored 20 points. But he received good support from debutant Kendel Glapion with ten points and Andreas Lycoudis with nine. Coach Kelly was also pleased with the defensive effort of James Cusack.

This Saturday, Arrows are back home when they take on Liverpool in the Patrons Cup before facing Team Derby away in the National Cup on Sunday.