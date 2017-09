Mansfield 10 & 5k 2017: Where did you finish? Full results

Here are the full results of Sunday’s Mansfield 10k and 5k races.

A sold-out 1,000-runner event saw the two races pounding round the streets of Mansfield.

The event was a huge success and could even double in size next year.

5k RESULTS

1 Kristian Watson Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:15:34, 2 Samuel Moakes Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:15:42, 3 Mark Johnson Mansfield Harriers 00:16:10, 4 Robert Hawse Mablethorpe Running Club 00:16:40, 5 Llyr Apgeraint-Roberts 00:17:34, 6 Martin Fickling Mansfield Harriers 00:17:57, 7 Richard Chambers 00:18:20, 8 Adam Knights Amber Valley AC 00:18:21, 9 Claire Watson Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:18:51, 10 Kahli Johnson Mansfield Harriers 00:19:56, 11 Beverley Armstrong Mansfield Harriers 00:20:38, 12 Yvette Robinson Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:21:39, 13 Danie Darby 00:21:53, 14 Becca Peach Notts Ac 00:22:00, 15 Kyle Apark 00:22:03, 16 Eva Williams Mansfield Harriers 00:22:31, 17 Rose Leivers Heanor 00:23:44, 18 Oliver Maxey 00:23:46, 19 Catherine Booth Newark Athletic Club 00:23:57, 20 Janis Abeltins 00:24:43, 21 Domingo Aguilera 00:24:54, 22 Kevin Walter 00:25:07, 23 Robert Edwards 00:25:11, 24 Chris Booth 00:25:14, 25 Steven Dent 00:25:36, 26 Sharon Holmes 00:25:48, 27 Jaydon Elsam 00:26:01, 28 Harry Salter 00:26:06, 29 Phil Hewkin 00:26:20, 30 Katie Niedojadlo 00:26:21, 31 Ashley Walters 00:26:23, 33 Alex North 00:26:38, 32 Kieran Lewis 00:26:38, 34 Ian Quinn 00:26:47, 35 Kev Whitehead 00:26:51, 36 Jacques Issartel 00:27:07, 37 Sarah Kelly 00:27:15, 38 Jensen Essex 00:27:35, 39 Joanne Hardy 00:27:40, 40 Lindsey Dudley 00:27:45, 41 Luke Burnside 00:28:08, 42 Tracy Harris 00:28:10, 43 Rachel Horsfield 00:28:20, 44 Debbie Purdy 00:28:23, 45 Christine Davy 00:28:38, 46 Eleanor Cobb 00:28:54, 47 David Tidmarsh 00:29:06, 48 Debra Nirth 00:29:23, 49 Leanne Aram 00:29:24, 50 Simon Ross 00:29:27.

51 Caroline Keating 00:29:29, 52 Sam North 00:29:37, 54 Jason Salter 00:29:39, 53 Lindsay Barber 00:29:39, 55 Craig Mclaughlin 00:29:46, 56 Orinta North 00:29:53, 58 Daniel Moore 00:29:55, 57 Mollie Allen 00:29:55, 59 Natalie Allsop 00:30:05, 60 Avril Holehan 00:30:06, 61 Jenny Lewis 00:30:08, 62 Kirsty Willetts 00:30:16, 63 William Hill 00:30:34, 64 Matt Hill 00:30:48, 65 Kelly Waite 00:31:00, 67 Vicky Hadfield 00:31:01, 66 Paul Williams 00:31:01, 68 David Wright 00:31:12, 69 Maritza Aguilera 00:31:22, 70 Penny Darby 00:31:35, 71 Dawn Ross 00:31:44, 72 Ryan Wood 00:31:45, 73 Marta Mackow 00:32:08, 74 Thomas Moore 00:32:10, 75 Ellie Harding 00:32:16, 76 Nicola Brown 00:32:17, 77 Hayley Key 00:32:44, 78 Michelle Freer 00:32:45, 79 Ewelina Liwoch 00:32:47, 80 Ellie Willacey 00:32:58, 81 Donna Willacey 00:33:01, 82 Adam Bellamy 00:33:16, 83 Roslyn Brown 00:33:26, 84 Katie South Notts Women Runners 00:33:29, 85 Andrea Shaw Notts Women Runners 00:33:30, 86 Jessica Rayner 00:33:33, 87 Steve North 00:33:40, 88 Angela Gerrard 00:33:48, 89 Msrek Czechowski 00:33:51, 90 Anna Baldwin 00:33:51, 91 Cameron Ford 00:33:55, 92 Rebecca Mccalla 00:33:57, 93 Beverley Street 00:34:07, 94 Pamela Issartel 00:34:08, 95 Emma Davies 00:34:10, 96 Kim Hickinbotham 00:34:11, 97 Joseph Hodgkinson 00:34:11, 98 Izabella Zygmunt 00:34:12, 99 Oliver Cooper 00:34:15, 100 Shelley Cook 00:34:42.

101 Richard Allen 00:34:51, 102 Heather Allen 00:34:52, 103 John Pienaar 00:35:06, 104 Sara Corker SRC 00:35:14, 105 Elizabeth Hardman 00:35:14, 106 Malgorzata Czechowska 00:35:16, 107 Julie Croucher 00:35:47, 108 Nicola Walker 00:35:48, 109 Emma Kershaw 00:35:56, 110 Keeleigh Bacon 00:36:04, 111 Gemma Bacon 00:36:05, 112 Peter Moulton 00:36:06, 114 Joanne Betteridge 00:36:09, 115 Catherine Lounds Smalley Road Runners 00:36:09, 113 Paige Moloney 00:36:09, 116 Emma Smith 00:37:45, 117 Louise Beeley Vision Fitness 00:37:47, 118 Fiona Burke 00:38:05, 119 Tracey Whitehead 00:38:06, 121 Charlie Sheppard 00:38:31, 120 Teegan Page 00:38:31, 122 Joe Wilson 00:38:34, 123 Lee Salter 00:38:36, 124 Paula Winfield 00:38:36, 126 Helen Quinn 00:38:36, 125 Kerry Page 00:38:36, 127 Natalie Weightman 00:38:36, 128 Emma Gray 00:38:38, 129 Colette Bingley Notts Women Runners 00:38:40, 130 Paul Lee 00:39:19, 131 Lorraine Harvey 00:39:20, 132 Geoffrey Moulton 00:39:41, 133 Lorraine Walters 00:39:57, 134 Paul Walters 00:40:07, 135 Matthew Cullen 00:40:23, 136 John Yarrien 00:40:23, 137 Gill Stevenson Notts Women Runners 00:40:34, 138 Joan Crook 00:40:40, 139 Amanda Moulton 00:40:46, 140 David Kirkwood 00:40:48, 142 Donna Simms Doitfordawson5 00:41:28, 141 S. Ward 00:41:28, 144 Sarah Ray Notts Women Runners 00:41:44, 143 Louise Davey 00:41:44, 145 Tracey Carver Nottingham Women Runners 00:42:12, 146 Carolyn Walker Nottingham Women Runners 00:42:14, 147 Susan Sudlow Notts Women Runners 00:42:17, 148 Samantha Rodgers 00:42:28, 149 Lisa Wilson 00:42:29.

151 Carol Hallam 00:46:30, 150 Jimmy Burnside 00:46:30, 152 David Henton Heanor 00:47:26, 154 Petra Marshall 00:49:08, 153 Kayleigh Pitchford 00:49:08, 155 Katy Boddy 00:49:46, 156 Marisol Green 00:54:26, 157 William Burke 01:02:23, 158 Sharon Collis NDRC 01:04:31.

10k RESULTS

1 Stuart King 00:31:57, 2 Mark Ryall Marshall Milton Keynes AC 00:32:13, 3 Darren Newbould Hallamshire Harriers 00:34:21, 4 Lewis Eades 00:35:37, 5 John Sanderson North Derbyshire Running Club 00:36:56, 6 Ronald McWilliam 00:37:26, 7 James Kirkwood Holme Pierrepont 00:37:59, 8 Jordan Boam Mansfield Harriers 00:38:36, 9 Steven Dowse 00:39:05, 10 Julian Pilmore 00:39:31, 11 Dave Denby Whitt 00:39:33, 12 William Clarke 00:39:38, 13 Nick Luke Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:39:44, 14 Carl Pattison 00:39:55, 15 Brad Bethall 00:40:04, 17 Thomas Hammond 00:40:06, 16 Samantha Iliffe North Derbyshire Running Club 00:40:06, 18 Joshua Carlisle 00:40:08, 19 Jamie Parkin 00:40:33, Tracy Hopkins Notts Women Runners 00:40:39, 20 Jack Cooke Mansfield Harriers 00:41:03, 21 Matthew Martin Clowne Road Runners 00:41:07, 22 Stephen Boynton British Library Boston Spa AC 00:41:11, 23 Philip Wood 00:41:48, 24 Joshua Hazeldine Ilkeston Running Club 00:41:54, 25 Paul Thompson 00:41:55, 26 James Fox Matlock AC 00:41:59, 27 Liam Pride 00:42:08, 28 David Reynolds 00:42:27, 29 Richard Cauldwell 00:42:31, 31 Raymond Robinson Beaumont RC 00:42:35, 30 Patrick Keating 00:42:35, 32 Maksymilian Bednarek Pbwuk 00:42:36, 33 Martin Woodland 00:42:50, 34 Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke 00:42:52, 35 Colin Perry 00:42:58, 36 Jess Crawshaw Mansfield Harriers 00:43:02, 37 Peter Jordan 00:43:09, 38 Richard Cliff 00:43:10, 39 Dan Blanks 00:43:14, 40 Paul Davis Grantham Running Club 00:43:15, 41 Stefan Wilcockson Mansfield Harriers 00:43:22, 42 Steve Haskard Kimberley & District Striders 00:43:25, 43 Scott Collier 00:43:30, 44 Darren Hayes 00:43:39, 46 Ryan Hull 00:43:42, 45 Ian Clews 00:43:42, 47 Stephen Higgins 00:43:43, 48 Mark Jeszke 00:43:54, 49 Carly Stretton Holme Pierrepont 00:44:00, 50 Garry Ineson 00:44:05.

51 Nick Richardson 00:44:07, 52 Natalie Bunce 00:44:09, 53 Steven Grundy 00:44:10, 54 Mark Winter Newark Striders 00:44:11, 55 Shane James 00:44:11, 56 Chris Finch 00:44:14, 57 Chris Evans 00:44:19, 58 Lydia Race 00:44:21, 59 Conrad Watson Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:44:21, 60 Darren Croft 00:44:31, 61 Paul Archer Notts AC 00:44:34, 62 Richard Morris Redhill Road Runners 00:44:36, 63 Marc Slack 00:44:37, 64 Anna Heaton Holme Pierrepont 00:44:39, 65 Samuel Harding 00:44:53, 66 Oli Lindsay 00:44:53, 67 Daniel Bailey 00:45:04, 68 Dave Dews Newark Striders Running Club 00:45:13, 69 Stephen Brewer 00:45:27, 70 Mark Lisgo 00:45:28, 71 Neil Kennedy 00:45:37, 72 Gary Bird Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:45:43, 73 Richard Spencer 00:45:56, 74 Andrew Longmead Mansfield Harriers 00:46:01, 75 Jason Turner Matlock AC 00:46:05, 76 Joe Ducker 00:46:05, 77 Andrew Hodkin Matlock AC 00:46:08, 79 Neal Parkin 00:46:10, 78 Chris Novell 00:46:10, 80 Joseph Willey 00:46:15, 81 Tony O’Donnell JWS Staff Running Group 00:46:18, 83 Iain Carter 00:46:25, 82 Steve Cooling Hayle Runners 00:46:25, 84 Paul Castledine Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:46:46, 85 Ian Fox Mountain Goats 00:46:47, 86 John Kingswood 00:46:49, 87 Colin Fell Mansfield Harriers 00:46:50, 88 Richard Roberts 00:46:57, 89 Mark Woodhead 00:46:58, 90 David Greenwell UKnetrunner 00:46:59, 91 Simon Cotton 00:47:00, 92 Joe Hartshorne 00:47:09, 93 Matthew Scott 00:47:11, 94 Terry Ashmore 00:47:16, 95 Jennifer Hambling 00:47:23, 96 Mark Page 00:47:24, 97 Lynne Sewards Beaumont RC 00:47:26, 98 Paul Anderton 00:47:27, 99 Matthew Higgins 00:47:37, 100 James Brown 00:47:41.

101 John Eyley 00:47:42, 102 Chris Barker 00:47:45, 103 George Templeman Cook 00:47:47, 104 Damian Easom 00:47:49, 105 Shane Ellicott Mansfield Woodhouse Pootlers 00:47:52, 106 Dean Taylor 00:47:55, 107 Simon Leeming Coal Runnings 00:47:56, 108 Christopher Pratt 350 FMC 00:47:56, 109 Alex Horne 00:47:58, 110 David Barksby 00:47:59, 111 David Moss 00:48:00, 112 Geoff Haywood 00:48:00, 113 Sam Fell 00:48:01, 114 Andy Booker 00:48:02, 115 Andrew Davies 00:48:03, 116 Andrew Powers 00:48:06, 117 Andrew Chapman Tickhill Running & Athletic Club 00:48:11, 118 Jonathan Ball 00:48:14, 119 David Snutch 00:48:22, 120 Rob Lacey 00:48:33, 121 Liam Millband 00:48:35, 122 Mark Booth 00:48:53, 123 Lisa Spedding 00:48:54, 124 Gareth Evans 00:48:54, 125 Andrew Bostock 00:48:57, 127 Michael Lees Derbyshire Dynamos 00:49:02, 126 David Croydon-Fowler 00:49:02, 128 Jamie Sims 00:49:05, 129 Robin Whitehead 00:49:09, 130 Ryan Gray Sinfin Running Club 00:49:10, 133 Denney Lau North Derbyshire Running Club 00:49:11, 132 Emma Brear Sheffield Running Club 00:49:11, 131 Steve Sheppard 00:49:11, 134 Gary Hague 00:49:16, 135 Martin White Mansfield Harriers 00:49:19, 136 Tony Baronowski 00:49:24, 137 Lukasz Machoczek Polacy Biegaja WUK 00:49:25, 138 Kieron Brice Barnsley Harriers 00:49:26, 139 Ian Scott Skegness & District Running Club 00:49:29, 140 James Lickley 00:49:29, 141 Ash Dobb 00:49:33, 142 Andrew Boulton 00:49:34, 143 Ashley Wheat 00:49:35, 144 Paul Taylor 00:49:42, 145 Wayne Staples 00:49:44, 146 Jude Morgan Fitness Matterz 00:49:47, 148 Jonathan Fawcett 00:49:48, 147 Sian Robinson 00:49:48, 149 Benjamin Toule 00:49:49.

151 Garry Ward 00:50:01, 150 Nicole Blackshaw 00:50:01,152 Gints Petersons 00:50:05, 153 Steven Lacey 00:50:09, 154 Martin Burden 00:50:11, 155 Lucy Heseltine-James 00:50:12, 157 Marcus Goodwin 00:50:14, 156 Shaun Middleton Mansfield Harriers 00:50:14, 158 Yessenia Aguilera Flores 00:50:16, 160 Alex Blaney 00:50:20, 159 Kyle Skinner 00:50:20, 161 Martin Beresford 00:50:21, 162 Peter Rolinson 00:50:22, 163 Emma Anderson Totley AC 00:50:23, 164 Kayleigh Hancock 00:50:23, 166 Andrew Briggs 00:50:30, 165 Mehmet Yildirim 00:50:30, 167 Harry Randall 00:50:31, 168 Gavin Powers 00:50:38, 169 Susanne Speight 00:50:40, 170 Peter Copcutt Mansfield Harriers 00:50:42, 171 Pete Meeks Smalley Road Runners 00:50:49, 172 Carl Smith 00:50:54, 173 Jason Taylor 00:50:55, 174 Daniel Britton 00:50:57, 175 Darren Williams 00:50:59, 176 Peter Wilson 00:50:59, 177 Kerry Anderson North Derbyshire Running Club 00:51:00, 178 Caroline Davis Grantham Running Club 00:51:01, 179 Callum Jarvis 00:51:04, 180 Simon Anderson 00:51:05, 181 Dave Carver 00:51:06, 183 Dale Barlow 00:51:09, 182 Sean Caves 00:51:09, 184 Peter Weatherill 00:51:10, 185 Robert Weeden 00:51:11, 186 Ben Peat 00:51:12, 188 Andrew Earp UKnetrunner 00:51:14, 187 Nick Shaw 00:51:14, 189 Stephen Davy 00:51:15, 190 Simon Fox WPD 00:51:17, 191 Philip Williams 00:51:25, 192 Tim Allwood 00:51:26, 193 David Robertson Mansfield Harriers 00:51:26, 194 Melanie Bennett 00:51:27, 195 Viktorija Jokubaityte 00:51:28, 196 Tracey Marsden 00:51:30, 197 Heather Cave 00:51:36, 198 Matt Bull 00:51:38, 199 Ian Cross 00:51:38, 200 Laura Boultby Notts AC 00:51:39.

201 Mariusz Raniszewski PB WUK 00:51:39, 202 Craig Stinson 00:51:40, 203 Katherine Knight 00:51:41, 204 Heather Hackett 00:51:41, 205 Gary Sipson 00:51:42, 206 Richard Kershaw 00:51:44, 207 Kyle Green 00:51:46, 209 Clare Brizzolara 00:51:47, 208 Darren Bristol Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:51:47, 210 Wayne Holehan 00:51:48, 211 David Graves 00:51:49, 213 Daniel Baldwin 00:51:50, 212 Mitch Hopkinson 00:51:50, 214 Lianne Bush 00:51:53, 215 Louisa James 00:51:53, 216 Hayley Spencer Fitness Matters OTC 00:51:58, 217 Richard Haslam 00:52:01, 218 Shane Gunstone 00:52:03, 219 Marc Massey 00:52:07, 221 Steven Derry 00:52:16, 220 Anthony Shaw 00:52:16, 222 Andrew Skelding 00:52:18, 223 Mark Udall 00:52:18, 224 Paul White White 00:52:19, 225 Daniel Hallgarth 00:52:20, 226 Jemma Hatfield 00:52:22, 227 Edward Turner 00:52:27, 228 Ellie Doy 00:52:30, 229 Daniel Hopkinson 00:52:31, 230 Chris Sanders 00:52:34, 231 Jay Strouther 00:52:37, 232 Angela Purdue Mansfield Harriers 00:52:38, 233 Barry Whitehead 00:52:39, 234 Mark Sharpe Sleaford Striders AC 00:52:45, 235 Thomas Bentley 00:52:47, 237 Christine Fell Mansfield Harriers 00:52:51, 236 Helen Jones 00:52:51, 238 Paul Goddard 00:52:55, 239 Sarah Johnson 00:52:57, 240 Ravinder Johal 00:53:02, 241 Neal Matthews Sheffield Running Club 00:53:02, 242 Sarah-Jane Wade Smalley Road Runners 00:53:02, 243 Phil Beardsley 00:53:05, 244 Frances Hallam 00:53:07, 245 Andy Howard 00:53:08, 246 Paul Murray 00:53:09, 247 Lindsay Houlden-Stopps 00:53:10, 248 Michelle Tilbury Kimberley & District Striders 00:53:18, 249 Laura Hardwick 00:53:24, 250 Sarah Mellors Smalley Road Runners 00:53:27, 252 Andrea Asciamprener 00:53:30.

251 Michelle Howard 00:53:30, 253 Tim Richardson Mansfield Harriers 00:53:34, 254 Nicola Reast Redhill Road Runners 00:53:37, 256 Michael Parrott 00:53:40, 257 Darryl Pincott 00:53:40, 255 Dean Pegg 00:53:40, 258 Shaun Arrowsmith 00:53:43, 259 Adam Fawcett 00:53:46, 260 Adam Christian Pring 00:53:46, 261 Shelley Hemsley 00:53:58, 262 Katie Hill The Running Ladies 00:53:59, 263 Samantha Ireland Fitness Matterz 00:54:05, 264 Adaml Slaney 00:54:11, 265 Jason Robinson 00:54:12, 266 Steven Mitchell 00:54:17, 267 Tom Aplin 00:54:19, 268 Connell Widdowson Mansfield Runners 00:54:20, 269 Redford Mcbeth 00:54:21, 270 Yareck Guba 00:54:26, 272 Kelvin Garton 00:54:30, 271 Matthew Walker Holme Pierrepont 00:54:30, 273 Rachel Jones Ripley Running Club 00:54:31, 274 Jamie Hills 00:54:38, 275 David Lees 00:54:38, 276 Rob Comins 00:54:39, 277 Kenny Nelson 00:54:44, 278 Jake Bolstridge 00:54:46, 279 Sarah Bradbury Mansfield Harriers 00:54:47, 280 Claire Lowe 00:54:48, 282 Kathy Harper Bingham 00:54:50, 281 Peter McNally 00:54:50, 283 Alan Melling 00:54:51, 284 Sarah Lumbard 00:54:53, 285 Stuart Riddell 00:54:58, 286 Amanda Alletson Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:55:00, 287 Karen Hichisson Newark Striders 00:55:00, 288 Waldemar Czechowski 00:55:02, 289 Hayley Fickling 00:55:05, 290 Carl Ashley 00:55:07, 291 Leanne Jeans 00:55:08, 292 Glenn Spirrett 00:55:08, 293 Lyndsey Dove 00:55:10, 294 Sue Goodwin 00:55:10, 295 David Swales Team Bear Triathlon 00:55:12, 296 Glenn Thomas 00:55:13, 297 David James 00:55:13, 298 Richard Sugg 00:55:16, 299 Leanne Slater 00:55:16, 300 Karen Marriott 00:55:18.

301 Kath Eades 00:55:19, 302 Lea Huckerby 00:55:20, 303 Sian Cumming 00:55:21, 304 Andrew Jane Crossfit17 00:55:21, 305 Andy Wallace OTC Fitness Matterz 00:55:35, 306 Brian Davies 00:55:36, 307 Matt Chadbourne 00:55:48, 308 Cassie Haywood 00:55:53, 309 Louie Peat 00:55:53, 310 Ruth Pashley 00:55:59, 311 Paula Simpson Notts Women Runners 00:56:03, 312 Gary Kupinskyj 00:56:08, 313 Adam Moloney 00:56:09, 314 Verity Bingham 00:56:12, 315 Richard Hawksley 00:56:24, 316 Emma Corker 00:56:26, 317 Michelle Jankiewicz 00:56:28, 318 Louise Wheatley 00:56:29, 319 Marlena Pajak 00:56:30, 320 Owen Rodgers 00:56:30, 321 Susan Gunstone 00:56:34, 322 Gary Dawson 00:56:38, 323 Joe Roberts 00:56:38, 324 Vicky Oakton Fitness Matterz OTC 00:56:41, 325 Jan Kulij 00:56:44, 326 Clare Hayes 00:56:47, 327 Conar Blackshaw 00:56:48, 328 Jason Curley 00:56:50, 329 Chris Hunt North Derbyshire Running Club 00:56:51, 330 Leanne Elsam 00:56:52, 331 John Taylor 00:56:54, 332 Michael Taylor 00:56:54, 333 Dave Bollon Fylde Coast Runners 00:56:56, 334 Mark Botham 00:56:58, 335 Stephen Tomlinson Witham Runners 00:56:59, 336 Robert Richardson 00:57:01, 337 Steve Lilly 00:57:02, 338 Gary Chambers 00:57:04, 339 Justine Dakin 00:57:04, 340 Chris Doy 00:57:05, 341 Tony Doy 00:57:05, 342 Shona Hughes 00:57:08, 343 Peter Stevenson Redhill Roadrunners 00:57:10, 345 Shaun Poisey Poismans Run For Joel 00:57:11, 346 Daniel Poismans 00:57:11, 344 Julie Shayler 00:57:11, 347 Jody Stoll 00:57:17, 348 Ollie Novell 00:57:19, 349 Ben Prince Notfast 00:57:30, 350 Keeley Gascoyne 00:57:32.

351 Sarah Hornsby 00:57:32, 352 Claire Knights 00:57:41, 355 Sally Evans 00:57:42, 353 Danielle Hewitt 00:57:42, 354 Dawn Kershaw 00:57:42, 356 Richard Whiteley 00:57:43, 358 Chris Banner 00:57:50, 357 Sonia Priestley 00:57:50, 359 Kris Fox 00:57:54, 360 Nicola Fletcher 00:57:59, 361 Michelle Slack 00:57:59, 362 Stuart Gillott 00:58:04, 363 Kris Potter 00:58:05, 364 Manuela Jankowska 00:58:06, 365 Emma Brook 00:58:06, 366 Faye Underwood 00:58:07, 367 Sarah Clark 00:58:10, 368 Tina Copcutt Mansfield Harriers 00:58:11, 369 Madelaine Pritchard 00:58:14, 370 Tom Brooks 00:58:21, 371 Rachel Skinner Notts Women Runners 00:58:22, 372 Lindsay Newsome 00:58:25, 374 Gemma Latham 00:58:28, 373 Matt Sevens 00:58:28, 375 Lee Rhodes 00:58:29, 376 Jane Riddell 00:58:33, 377 Laura Harnett Smalley Road Runners 00:58:35, 378 Jayne Heng 00:58:44, 379 Hayley Mason 00:58:44, 380 Alexander Brewer Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:58:48, 381 Robert Turnbull 00:58:51, 383 Julia Lee 00:58:57, 382 Jon Crowder 00:58:57, 384 Dave Lee 00:58:58, 386 Paul Allen-Turner 00:58:59, 385 Martyn Shore 00:58:59, 387 David Albans 00:59:00, 389 Paul Stokes 00:59:00, 388 Andy Heywood Lions Running Community 00:59:00, 390 Sarah Johnson North Derbyshire Running Club 00:59:11, 391 Gaynor Whitaker JWS Staff Running Group 00:59:13, 392 Laura Hikin 00:59:16, 393 Lenka Vincentova Sochor 00:59:20, 394 Melanie Cook Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:59:20, 396 Lori Owen 00:59:24, 395 Shaun Owen 00:59:24, 398 Dominique Dykes 00:59:25, 397 Claire Parkinson 00:59:25, 399 Tracy Mccarthy 00:59:26, 400 Graham Allen 00:59:31.

401 Chelsea Goddard 00:59:33, 403 Susan Pepperday Mansfield Harriers 00:59:38, 402 Julie Winter Mansfield Harriers 00:59:38, 404 Peter Dillon 00:59:41, 405 Kerry Shooter Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 00:59:42, 406 Michael Joel 00:59:44, 407 Robert May 00:59:46, 408 Heather Bond 00:59:47, 409 Lucy Wilkinson 00:59:53, 410 Karen Cooper Notts Women Runners 00:59:55, 411 Louisa Holt Notts Women Runners 00:59:58, 412 Mandy Gosling 01:00:00, 413 Kirsty Thompson 01:00:00, 415 Craig Lockett 01:00:09, 414 James McLocklin 01:00:09, 416 Lauren Bakunowicz 01:00:12, 417 Eddie Brudzinski 01:00:15, 418 Andrew Corker 01:00:15, 419 Jay Shinfield 01:00:23, 420 Adam Sisson 01:00:30, 421 Andy Mcculloch 01:00:32, 422 Emma Tompkins 01:00:36, 423 Daniel Tompkins 01:00:36, 424 Sabrina Van Bellinghen 01:00:39, 425 Stephanie Richardson 01:00:43, 426 Viki Harrington Smalley Road Runners 01:00:44, 427 Adrian Todd 01:00:48, 428 John Geeson 01:00:51, 429 Laura Blood 01:00:58, 431 Leanne Featherstone 01:01:03, 430 Mandy Fenemer Mansfield Woodhouse Pootlers 01:01:03, 432 Joanne Clarke 01:01:07, 433 Jason Gosling 01:01:13, 434 Keith McQuin-Roberts 01:01:18, 436 Mark Etches 01:01:20, 435 Ashley Etches 01:01:20, 437 Emma Ulyatt 01:01:24, 438 Josh Lee-Taylor 01:01:24, 439 Lisa Goddard 01:01:33, 440 Roger Bolstridge 01:01:37, 441 Jordan Anderson 01:01:42, 442 Tim Jefferies 01:01:42, 443 James Breider Mansfield Harriers 01:01:47, 444 Abby Mann 01:01:48, 445 Sian Thornton 01:01:55, 446 Yvette Dean Kimberley & District Striders 01:02:00, 447 Troy Revill 01:02:17, 448 Claire Dallison 01:02:18, 449 Davina Honeywood 01:02:18, 450 Lindy Stanger 01:02:19.

451 Kris Bramley 01:02:21, 452 Nathan Palmer 01:02:22, 453 Peter Burke 01:02:29, 454 Neil Barnes Sinfin Running Club 01:02:30, 455 Melanie Wood 01:02:30, 456 Gary White Soav 01:02:31, 457 Elouise Pitchford 01:02:32, 458 Bethany Shipstone 01:02:34, 459 Nia Arthur 01:02:34, 460 Emma Lau North Derbyshire Running Club 01:02:36, 461 Richard Briggs 01:02:37, 462 Claire Morgan 01:02:38, 463 Amy Gilbert 01:02:50, 464 David Marriott 01:03:01, 465 Derek Stewart 01:03:11, 466 Amanda Waring 01:03:12, 467 Sam Austin Woodhouse Pootlers 01:03:18, 468 Hannah Tucker 01:03:18, 469 Kerry Lenton 01:03:20, 470 Darren Moores 01:03:23, 471 Liam Hollinshead 01:03:24, 472 Emily James 01:03:29, 474 Chloe Allen 01:03:30, 473 Tyler Allsop 01:03:30, 475 Jason Hole 01:03:31, 476 Adele Reid Notts Women Runners 01:03:33, 477 Sarah North 01:03:34, 478 Lucy McIntyre Sowter Notts Women Runners 01:03:38, 479 Rachel Hatfield 01:03:39, 480 Matthew Smith 01:03:42, 481 Carrie Barker 01:03:44, 482 Susan Wheatcroft Beeston AC 01:03:44, 483 Francesca Norton 01:03:47, 484 Joe Collings 01:04:03, 485 Kelly Wright Notts Women Runners 01:04:08, 486 Kathleen Sidwell 01:04:10, 487 Rebecca Mitchell 01:04:14, 488 Duane Mitchell 01:04:15, 489 Michelle Blanche 01:04:16, 490 Sally Crook 01:04:22, 491 Amelia Prentice 01:04:23, 492 Susan Prentice 01:04:24, 493 Graydon Peacock 01:04:26, 494 Justin Cooper 01:04:32, 495 Sandra Lees 01:04:33, 496 Kerry Richardson 01:04:34, 497 Beckie Richardson 01:04:35, 498 Aime Platts 01:04:44, 499 Rebeccah Widdowson Mansfield Runners 01:04:46, 500 Neil Melton 01:04:47.

501 Max Harrop 01:04:53, 502 Adam Jarvis Mountain Goats 01:04:54, 503 Michele Ogley 01:04:55, 504 Emma Garner 01:04:56, 505 Marie Sidwell 01:04:58, 506 Laura Freer 01:05:00, 507 Stephen Bishop 01:05:02, 508 Sara Vickers 01:05:03, 509 Kirsty Willows 01:05:04, 511 Abigail Cooke 01:05:12, 510 Jenny Martin 01:05:12, 512 Rachel Smith Smalley Road Runners 01:05:13, 513 John Mulholland 01:05:13, 514 John Vardy Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 01:05:17, 515 Donna Atkinson Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers 01:05:18, 517 Richard Spelman 01:05:19, 516 Mandy Hammond 01:05:19, 518 Laura Parkin 01:05:23, 520 Julie Skelding Team Derby Runner 01:05:34, 519 Lucy Ludlam 01:05:34, 521 Joanna Baker-Rogers 01:05:38, 522 Steve Eades 01:05:43, 523 Tim Novell 01:05:48, 524 Sally Spirrett 01:05:50, 525 Kate Baker 01:05:52, 526 Carol Swain 01:05:56, 528 Melissa Handsley 01:05:57, 527 Catherine Rolinson 01:05:57, 529 Danielle Wardman 01:05:57, 530 Gayle Shaw 01:05:59, 532 Charlotte Broughton 01:06:04, 531 Kiri Johnson 01:06:04, 533 Wendy Weston 01:06:04, 534 Dean Roe 01:06:12, 535 John Pearson 01:06:14, 536 Jack Emmens 01:06:17, 537 Jodie Henshaw 01:06:18, 538 Rachel Britton 01:06:21, 540 James Gillespie 01:06:22, 539 Rebecca Ashton 01:06:22, 541 Angela Isaacs 01:06:27, 543 Rebecca Heywood 01:06:38, 542 Serena Law 01:06:38, 544 Bob Moss 01:06:42, 545 Hermelitta Alexis 01:06:52, 546 Christina King 01:06:58, 547 Karen Parkin Woodthorpe Huffers And Puffers 01:07:04, 548 Paul Parker Absolute Triathlon 01:07:08, 549 Craig Willgoose 01:07:11, 550 Michelle Moore Absolute Triathlon 01:07:15.

551 Emma Scott 01:07:22, 552 Ian Milne 01:07:22, 553 Tiffani Macmillan 01:07:23, 554 Helen Whitehead 01:07:23, 555 Marie Weatherill 01:07:24, 557 Alex Brewster 01:07:27, 556 Jamie Knowles 01:07:27, 558 Aaron Pears Smalley Road Runners 01:07:28, 559 Damian Cram 01:07:31, 560 Brodie Marks 01:07:34, 561 Lauren Cleever Notts Women Runners 01:07:38, 562 Michelle Williams Nwr Huthwaite Hunnies 01:07:40, 563 Tracey Duggan 01:07:49, 564 Sarah Clark 01:08:00, 565 Louise Bainbridge 01:08:09, 567 Adam Brindley Sherwood Pines Park Run 01:08:11, 566 Jack Lee 01:08:11, 568 Stu Dowson 01:08:14, 569 Laura Boam 01:08:16, 570 Victoria Faulkner Mansfield Harriers 01:08:20, 571 George Denton 01:08:22, 572 Laura Keeling Mansfield Triathlon Club 01:08:22, 573 Emily Lambert 01:08:25, 574 Aline Robbins 01:08:26, 575 Della Chadwick Park Run 01:08:30, 576 Tracy Holmes 01:08:50, 577 Michelle Rodger Bolsover And District Running Club 01:09:03, 578 Emily Davies 01:09:06, 579 Oliver Walker 01:09:06, 580 Heather Foster 01:09:26, 582 Chelsea Eddington 01:09:29, 581 Clive La Court 01:09:29, 583 Hannah Morrell 01:09:30, 584 Damian Warnes 01:09:33, 585 Mark Gayden 01:09:36, 586 Megan Turner 01:09:39, 587 Ryan Wilbraham 01:09:43, 588 Kaitlinn Flower 01:09:47, 589 Lee Taylor University Of Nottingham AC 01:09:50, 590 Jonathan Ilyk 01:09:59, 591 Tracey Birtles 01:10:04, 592 Helen Sissson 01:10:30, 593 Laura Clark 01:10:38, 594 Kim Thompson 01:11:08, 595 Jemma Tyler Park Run 01:11:12, 596 Karen Leszczynski 01:11:15, 597 Danielle Langsdale 01:11:16, 598 Samantha Westbury Notts Women Runners 01:11:25, 599 Collette Williams 01:11:34, 600 Francesca Poxon Notts Women Runners 01:11:40.

601 Claire Ludlam 01:11:51, 603 Vicki Chesterton 01:11:54, 602 Charlette Judd 01:11:54, 604 Chris Hallgarth 01:11:56, 605 Simon Laizans 01:11:57, 607 Tracey Moore 01:12:10, 606 Maria Williams 01:12:10, 608 Kayleigh Pickering 01:12:12, 609 Andrew Timmons 01:12:23, 610 Simon Jewkes 01:12:27, 611 Louise Martin Huthwaite Hunnies 01:12:32, 612 Emma Dove-Lisgo 01:12:33, 613 Hayley Passant 01:12:36, 614 Natalie Newton Notts Women Runners 01:12:37, 615 Jode Binch Notts Women Runners 01:12:38, 616 Marianne Burford Notts Women Runners 01:12:44, 617 Carrie Shaw 01:12:45, 618 Gillian Chant 01:13:00, 619 Stephen Nodder 01:13:00, 620 Kerry Vardy 01:13:11, 621 Diane Smith 01:13:13, 622 Chris Dallman 01:13:20, 623 Samantha Parker 01:13:21, 625 Mary Chilinski 01:13:59, 624 Samantha Shipley 01:13:59, 626 Jayne Giles 01:14:09, 627 Fiona Eady 01:14:10, 628 Fiona Green 01:14:19, 629 Suzi Matthews 01:14:39, 630 Kate Boughton 01:14:40, 631 Shane Hilton 01:14:41, 632 Clare Sandom Nottingham Women Runners 01:14:46, 633 Rebecca Hallgarth 01:14:46, 635 Steven Bateman Smalley Road Runners 01:15:19, 634 Karen Dicks Smalley Road Runners 01:15:19, 636 Louise Bull 01:15:26, 637 Samantha Barratt Smalley Road Runners 01:15:35, 638 Zoe Nichols 01:15:47, 639 Mark Densham 01:15:49, 640 Hayley Steane 01:16:02, 641 Nigel Steane 01:16:02, 643 Rebecca Waddingham 01:16:25, 642 Jedd Ryan 01:16:25, 644 Richard Collins 01:16:53, 645 Claire Foulstone Mansfield Woodhouse Pootlers 01:17:01, 646 Catherine Melton Mansfield Woodhouse Pootlers 01:17:01, 647 Amanda Williams Woodhouse Pootlers 01:17:01, 648 Eleanor O’Hara 01:17:03, 649 Melanie Snutch 01:17:15, 650 Kathleen Hughes 01:17:44.

651 Emily Guard 01:17:53, 652 Catherine Bowskill 01:18:18, 653 Rebecca Parnell 01:18:18, 654 Neil Hollinshead 01:18:30, 655 Katrina Chapman Smalley Road Runners 01:18:45, 656 Kaylee Mills 01:18:57, 657 Kirsty Hartshorn 01:19:06, 658 Tammy Temple Notts Women Runners 01:19:22, 659 Ryan McLean 01:19:29, 660 Elizabeth Booth 01:20:31, 661 Eddie Lloyd 01:20:31, 662 Jade Davenport The Running Ladies 01:20:53, 664 Alan Bethall 01:21:17, 663 Louise Bethall 01:21:17, 665 Gemma Hollingworth 01:21:19, 666 Heather Banner 01:21:25, 667 Alice Cooper 01:21:36, 668 Les Arrowsmith Skegness Coasters 01:22:07, 669 Ross Pritchard 01:22:55, 670 Ollie Firth 01:24:36, 671 Richard French 01:25:24, 672 Ricky White 01:25:27, 675 Diane Brooks Helpsbtfap 01:25:28, 673 Chris Brooks 01:25:28, 674 Emily Brooks 01:25:28, 676 Christopher Boot 01:25:28, 677 Doug Hird 01:25:28, 679 Mike French Helpsbtfap 01:25:29, 678 Adrian Ross 01:25:29, 680 Alison Hamilton 01:26:28, 681 Kylie Hadfield 01:26:55, 682 Victoria Howell 01:26:55, 684 Tracey Davenport 01:27:39, 683 Esther Head 01:27:39, 685 Anthony Allsop 01:28:25, 686 Tanya Young Notts Women Runners 01:28:44, 687 Tracey Murphy Notts Women Runners 01:28:45, 689 Penelope Evans 01:30:07, 688 John Evans 01:30:07, 690 Gerry Flynn WPD 01:31:02, 691 Kirsten Richardson 01:33:55, 692 Lisa Lathall 01:34:11, 693 Cherry Gillies 01:34:53, 694 Sheila Boyington The Running Ladies 01:34:54, 695 Suzanne Boot Notts Women Runners 01:35:39, 696 Debbie Downs Notts Women Runners 01:35:48, 697 Mike Servern 01:36:55, 698 Adam Cooper 01:37:07, 699 Jade Bradshaw 01:44:20.