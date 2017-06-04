King of the Dales with fine half-marathon run

Clowne Road Runners’ Darren King was seventh in the Wharfedale Half Marathon in the Yorkshire Dales.

The race, held in sunshine, was run over an undulating and challenging route.

King finished in a time of 1hr 33mins 16secs followed by Graham Worsfold 1:45:33, Julie King 2:33:17, Helen Worsfold 2:36:22 and Gemma Hind 2:49:53.

Chris Amery set personal bests at the Leeds Half Marathon and Rother Valley Parkrun.

He achieved a time of 1:25:56 at Leeds, a personal best by 14 minutes, and ran 18:45 at Rother Valley.

Jim McIntosh completed his sixth marathon at the Liverpool Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon in 5:23:34.

Several members of the club competed for Grand Prix points at the popular midweek Totley Moor Fell Race.

Jordan Street was first home for the club with a time of 47:23 followed by Graham Worsfold in 54:58, David Hazelton in 56:17, Louise Lowe in 1:11:24, Michelle Needham in 1:13:00 and Julie King in 1:15:09.