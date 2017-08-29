Jan shines in the Canadian heat to take duathlon silver

Matlock Athletics Club globetrotter Jan Forrester secured a silver medal while on international duty.

Forrester represented Great Britain in the ITU World Standard Duathlon Championships in Penticon, Canada.

The event consists of a 10km run, 40km cycle and a final 5km run - made tougher with the hot conditions.

A superb run from Forrester saw her finish in second place in the ladies V65 category in a time of 2.41.20 - under six minutes behind the winner.

She said: “The atmosphere was amazing with supporters lining the streets all the way round on the run route.

“The bike route was along the lakeside highway, set in amazing mountainous scenery.

“The route was a flat two laps with little wind and, with the roads closed to traffic, it was a brilliant course.

“What an experience and I am very happy with silver medal.”

Closer to home, there was a busy week of competition for Matlock Athletics Club members.

On Bank Holiday Monday the Matlock triathlon took place, based at the Arc Leisure Centre.

The event has become a regular fixture on the calendar, offering a good introduction to triathlons for newcomers and enough of a challenge to draw in more accomplished athletes.

The winners were Michael Beech in 57.38 and Michelle Willcocks in 1.01.14, with their chosen charities for the £350 winners donations being Aquabox and the Ileostomy Society respectively.

The runners up were Tom Pratt and Liz Batt, whilst Matlock runners putting in performances of note were Andrew Sheldon (taking the first novice prize in 1.08.42), Ava Holden first under-20 lady and Christine Howard third lady overall.

Organisers wished to thank all the prize sponsors Run Forest, Stanley Fearn’s, Derby Runner, John Palin Wholesale and High Peak Tri Club.

Elsewhere this weekend in 5km park run action were Matlock junior Logan Fairey (26.44, Alfreton) and not-so-junior Les Thurston (23.58, Penrose, Cornwall).

A number of runners also went south to the Darley Moor duathlon on Sunday, with Peter Wilmot, Tess Jackson and Karen Morley all taking their respective age category titles.

Finally, on Tuesday, 89 runners took part in the hilly Taddington Lanes Race. The winner was Alisdair Campbell of Buxton AC in 21.51.

For MAC Bob Foreman was 11th and first MV50 in 27.26, Ellie Wilson 31.52 and Tessa Jackson 40.12.