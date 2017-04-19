Entry open for Clumber Park 10k

Club, amateur and fun runners are being encouraged to sign up to this year’s Clumber Park 10K Race, which is taking place at Clumber Park on Sunday 11th June.

This year race organisers have teamed up with Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which is the chosen charity for the event with many entrants running on behalf of the charity as well other local and national charities.

David Corbett, from Run2U Events who are organising the race through a partnership between Run2U and the National Trust, said: “Clumber Park offers a picturesque woodland location for the event which has become really popular for runners of all abilities, from experienced runners to those new to running.

“The race is run on a gently undulating forest and family park course away from all the traffic, which is part of the reason it attracts so many runners each year from the local area and others from across Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and further afield.

“The park also offers a great location and facilities for the runners with the Clumber Park Lake, church, play areas, cycle hire, Café and other National Trust facilities, so many runners stay in the park after the race to spend the rest of the day relaxing with their friends and families”.

Entrants running on behalf of Bluebell Wood are asked to let the organisers know when they register if they would like to receive a sponsorship pack including a free Bluebell Wood running vest.

Mel Rose, Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice said: “We are really proud to have been chosen as the partner charity for the fabulous Clumber Park 10k.

“As we receive no statutory government funding the money raised will help us to continue to provide our services to local children with a shortened life expectancy, therefore I’d like to a say a huge thank you to everyone who participates for us on behalf of all our children and their families who we support.”

Online entry is available at www.runbritain.com/races (enter keyword ‘Clumber’). For those wishing to enter via post, downloadable postal entry forms are available on the event website at www.run2u.uk

The entry fee for the race is just £14 for UKA Affiliated runners, and £16 for Un-affiliated runners. (£2 extra on the day if places available).

Finishers of the race receive a commemorative t-shirt and prizes are on offer in the major male and female categories.

The start time for the race is 10.30am and the race limit for the event is 600 and places tend to fill up quickly with approximately 300 places already taken.

Entry is also now available for the Active Forest Sherwood Pines 10k Trail Race which will be held at Sherwood Pines Country Park on Sunday 3rd September, and the Edwinstowe 10k Trail Race, which will be held at Sherwood Forest Country Park, Edwinstowe on Sunday 3rd December.

Online entry is available at www.runbritain.com/races (enter keyword ‘Sherwood’ or ‘Edwinstowe’). For those wishing to enter via post, downloadable postal entry forms are available on the event website at www.run2u.uk

For further information visit www.facebook.com/clumberpark10k or www.run2u.uk or contact the race organisers directly at clumberpark10k@gmail.com