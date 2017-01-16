Alicia takes Northern 60m crown

Members of Chesterfield and District Athletics Club returned from the Northern Indoor Championships with four medals and several eye-catching performances.

Alicia Barrett won two medals on day one of the U17s, U20s and senior event held at Sheffield’s EIS. She dominated the U20s 60m hurdles, taking the title in 8.52 seconds. Her attentions then moved to the 60m sprint and after running three round she finished the final in 7.70s to take bronze.

In the U17s triple jump a best of 12.07 metres meant Josh Young took bronze, a feat matched by Todd Webster in the U20s high jump with 1.80m. Webster also finished fourth in the pole vault with 4.00m as did Rebecca Conway in the U20s event. Oliver Dakin finished fifth in U17s 60m hurdles in 8.96s, Rebecca Wardle was 10th in U17s pole vault and Amy Fellows 15th in U17s shot.