Plans brewing for new Alfreton micropub

Plans have been submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council for permission to convert a former Alfreton building society into a micropub.

Alfreton firm Architectural Building Design Services have applied for a change of use for the former Nationwide branch at 33 High Street on behalf of a Mrs F Grotier of Somercotes.

The applicant’s submission said: “The idea of a micro-pub is for the public to enjoy local ales and beers in an atmosphere away from the usual noise of a traditional pub.”

The two storey building has stood empty for nearly a year, since the building society relocated next door.

The intention is to convert the ground floor into a small split-level drinking area with new toilets.

Built between 1880 and 1898 the building is facing brickwork with a slate roof, and has undergone several alterations in its lifetime.

The exterior of the building will be unchanged, apart from a non-illuminated signboard on the front where the current signboard is.

On private land to the rear of the premises, it is proposed to build a 1.8 metre high fence compound.

The application says the business would create two full-time and four part-time jobs, and could open 11am to 11pm, seven days a week.

The council is expected to make its decision in June.