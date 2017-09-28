Peak District property magnate snaps up historic hotel

A historic Matlock Bath hotel has been sold for an undisclosed sum to a buyer with a growing empire of Peak District holiday accommodation.

The Grade II listed Temple Hotel and Coach House, on Temple Walk, has been sold to local buyer Paul Staley.

Paul said: “We are delighted to have acquired the Temple Hotel as part of our portfolio and are looking forward to improving the property and providing quality accommodation for visitors to Matlock Bath.”

The detached building, which has historically operated as a bed and breakfast, has 15 en-suite bedrooms with Derwent Valley views, a function room, dining room and two ground floor bars.

Its storied past stretches back to the 18th century includes regular visits by the famous Lord Byron - said to be the author of a poem etched on a window in the breakfast room.

Its sale was handled by national real estate advisors GVA, whose director Martin Davis said: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of The Temple on behalf of our clients.

“This historic and well-located property provides a fantastic opportunity for the new owners to enhance the property and develop trade.”

GVA conducted the deal on behalf of clients FRP Advisory LLP and the Fixed Charge Receiver, which is typically appointed to recover value from businesses in financial distress.

FRP partner Steve William said: “We have worked hard with the agents GVA to secure the best possible outcome for the hotel.

“We are pleased to have achieved a sale to a local buyer with an established holiday accommodation business, thereby securing the future of the property.”