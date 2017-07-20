Ex-police detective looks to expand £1m coffee business

A former Derbyshire police inspector is looking to launch a new special branch of his booming £1million coffee capsule supply business.

Glyn Jones, 56, and his wife Sue, 46, launched Peak Coffee after he retired from his work as a detective inspector.

Glyn said: “I wanted to do something completely different when I finished.

“A few years ago I tried to buy some Nespresso capsules online I could only buy them in multiples of 200, and then we had a problem of how to store them - that gave us the idea.”

Over the last three years, the couple have built up turnover to nearly £1million, serving an average 39 orders a day all over Europe.

They sell their own blends of Fairtrade-certified coffee in pods to fit Nespresso and Dolce Gusto machines - plus pod and capsule holders designed by the Ashover couple.

Glyn said: “Policing skills like problem solving and operational planning helped our research and development.

“We knew that the love of a good coffee at a reasonable price was on the increase in the UK, but never expected to be so successful, so quickly.”

He added: “The machines give people quality coffee at home in a convenient way at a reasonable price. They look good and undoubtedly taste better than other options.”

The coffee is blended by experts in the UK, and Peak Coffee is now looking to move into the small business market, serving workplace clients such as hair salons and offices.

Sue said: “We are offering a free capsule machine and holder for local businesses that sign up to a regular supply of our capsules, delivered.

“We deliver a great aroma with a smooth crema, full body and fantastic taste for just 23p per coffee.”

For more information, visit www.peakcoffee.co.uk.