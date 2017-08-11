Dales council launch resident survey on parking changes

Derbyshire Dales District Council is inviting area residents to respond to proposed changes to its car parking policy and ticket charges.

The council undertook a detailed parking policy review in 2013, leading to a number of changes and recommendations pending further consultation.

This process has now started, and an online survey is giving people opportunity to have their say on the possibility of charging for some currently free car parks and revising charges for season tickets.

A council spokesperson said: “It’s important to stress that no decisions have yet been made.

“Feedback from this survey will go to a meeting of the district council on November 16 when councillors will consider whether to make further changes to the parking policy.”

The free car parks which could be affected are Ashbourne’s Cokayne Avenue, Cromford’s Market Place and Lime Yard, Matlock’s Edgefold Road and Wirksworth’s Canterbury Road and North End.

More detailed changes include revisions to permit holder car parks and three and seven-day permits.

The council spokesman said: “We are not proposing to change any other aspect of the existing parking order and our residents should note that the annual free parking concession issued to every household annually is not part of this review.”

The council say they are considering their options in response to a further 20 per cent cut in funding for all services from central government.

The spokesman added: “We have to find additional ongoing savings of £1.6million over the next three years and, if possible, do this without substantially increasing the financial burden on Derbyshire Dales taxpayers.

“This means we have no choice but to explore new income areas and to continue to review all our services to achieve further savings and efficiencies.”

Residents can find out more and take the survey at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/parkingreview until Monday, September 18.