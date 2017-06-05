Search

Yvonne Henchliffe: 'Rest well, my beautiful son'

Yvonne Henchliffe on the night before her son's funeral. Picture supplied by Yvonne Henchliffe.

"We didn't rejoice when we heard the jury say guilty. We just cried with profound relief."

The powerful words of Yvonne Henchliffe, days after Benjamin Edwards was convicted of the manslaughter of her son, Chris Henchliffe.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE