LETTERS: Bank closure shows contempt and ignorance

Whilst I do not live in Clay Cross, I do in fact do some work there on a regular basis with the elderly and disabled and was very concerned to hear that there is to be no banks left in the town after Lloyds has closed down.

This is absolutely appalling and one wonders how housebound residents and those who are not very mobile are supposed to get to the nearest bank four miles away?

Not everyone banks online or indeed wishes to do so and I see this as yet another occasion where customers are treated with contempt and ignorance.

I really hope Lloyds will use some common sense and empathy and see to overturn this ridiculous decision.

I will not be holding my breath.....

Chris Wintle

By email