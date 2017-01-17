LETTER: Why shouldn’t you pay for your posh cars?

Two of your letters last week complain about parking charges for blue badge holders at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Blue badges are issued to allow people to park more conveniently and are not an indication of ability to pay parking charges. I see many, many expensive vehicles, including Range Rovers and Mercedes displaying blue badges. Why should they be allowed to park free of charge when other people, who are less wealthy but do not have a blue badge, are made to pay?

I have absolutely no objection to allowing badge holders priority parking and more convenient parking — they deserve it. But let’s stop pretending that all blue badge holders, especially wealthy ones, should be subsidised by those who are less wealthy.

Ken Bates

Chatsworth Road,

Chesterfield

