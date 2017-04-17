LETTER: What happened to common sense policing?

Reading the plight of PC Rothwell takes me back many years. Have we not progressed after all this time?

Our two sons served in the Royal Navy following on into the police force. They served in opposing counties down on the south coast.

One was driving around in a police car and attached to the armed unit. The other a community constable patrolling his beat around the streets.

The latter was hauled onto the carpet for not making his target of arrests.

Like PC Rothwell, he too took pity on the locals and was prepared to talk to and advise his ‘flock’.

This to him was a much better deal rather than have them on the road to crime and long histories of law breaking.

Our police commissioner advocates building a better relationship with local people. Is this not what PC Rothwell was also trying to achieve?

Surely, common sense is the best.

Keith Saxton

By email