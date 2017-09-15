LETTER: We should all have somewhere to call home

Thank you for your article on Pathways and the staff team’s work to prevent and reduce homelessness in our town.

Our vision is ‘that everyone in our community has a place they can call home’.

Pathways of Chesterfield is an independent charity, reliant on grants and donations for its funding, all of which directly support the work. We aim to extend the services we offer over the next couple of years. Those wishing to contribute to that can contact us via the website link www.pathwaysofchesterfield.co.uk, email manager@pathwaysofchesterfield.co.uk, or telephone the office on 01246 498204.

Richard Minns

Chairman of Trustees,

Pathways