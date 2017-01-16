LETTER: Views? What about the wildlife?

I wish to bring to your attention the proposed winter tree felling on the High Peak Trail by the countryside service of Derbyshire County Council.

The stated reason is ‘to open up iconic views’. I feel that there is a more pressing reason to leave the trees alone — our bird populations are sadly declining, a major factor being loss of habitat.

Trees have already been felled along the Cromford Canal. Why?

We need to recognise that trees fulfil a vital role in the ecology of the countryside. They certainly enhance it.

I have made my views known to the countryside service in the hope that there will be a change of policy in Derbyshire.

Mrs J. Byron

Address supplied