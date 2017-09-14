LETTER: The whole of Chesterfield looks a dump

I am writing in response to Mrs W’s letter recently published ‘Why are low lifes allowed in town?’

Well said, it’s quite unbelievable that these people are allowed to sit and beg, drinking, shouting, arguing and generally looking very intimidating. The word has got around and their numbers are now increasing. I heard them shouting, they do not even have local accents, they are depositing themselves here as other towns take a very tough stance and drive them out.

Empty shops, beggars on the streets, blankets piled in doorways, rubbish strewn around the whole place looks like a dump.

Chesterfield Borough Council get your act together and do something about it.

Mr J.

Chesterfield