LETTER: Sworn at by woman flouting hospital smoking ban

I went to the Chesterfield Royal Hospital recently and was amazed at the complete disregard to the ‘no smoking’ signs.

I asked a person next to the sign if she had not read the notice. The reaction was “Why don’t you f*** off”.

I asked in the hospital who was responsible for enforcing the ban, it would appear no one is.

On leaving the hospital I was even more surprised that among a group smoking was a male in a wheelchair in his nightwear, possibly with a catheter, and he was puffing away.

Are these people stupid and have no thought for others? We go to the hospital to get rid of our illnesses not to inflict diseases on others. As for the man in the wheelchair, does he deserve the hospital care?

