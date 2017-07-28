LETTER: Restrictions are an infraction on liberty

Being a resident of Hasland Green and a responsible dog owner, I believe the new dog owner policy is somewhat Draconian in its concept, almost entirely unenforceable and an infraction on the social liberties of law abiding tax payers.

Yes, it is right to prosecute those who misuse facilities or fail to act in respect of dog fouling or lack of dog control.

However, how is the council going to enforce this policy when it is clear there is little or no enforcement of other policies in relation to littering and anti-social behaviour, which also blights our communities?

How much of the taxpayers’ monies have been spent on the skate park facility in Eastwood Park, Hasland only to be spoilt by piles of rubbish discarded by those who frequent the area? Obviously no fixed penalties have been issued or their impact has been minimal as this area is a complete disgrace and eyesore.

What enforcement do the residents of Hasland Green see during the summer months when the area around the school playing fields and football pitches are frequented by hoards of drunken anti-social teenagers holding organised parties until the early hours with an aftermath litter, broken glass, fires and vandalism? Again it’s difficult to see any enforcement of policy in this area.

There should be consequences for anyone in the community who thinks they can act or do what they want, whenever they want. So if we are going to ban dog walkers from certain areas, should we close the skate park in Eastwood Park because of litter? Should we totally fence in the playing fields adjacent to Hasland Green to prevent teenage binge drinking parties? I think so, but it’s not going to happen.

John Clayton

By email