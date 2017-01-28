LETTER: Post Office closures not good for towns

I was so saddened to learn that other ‘jewels in the crown’ — big town post offices — are to be transferred into the hands of stationer WHSmith.

Three years ago, this switch happened, yes, in Chesterfield, ironically, birth place of the Penny Black stamp.

To this day, the proud Georgian building which used to hold a thriving Crown Post Office remains derelict and boarded up. Only one out of 23 dedicated GPO staff chose to cross the Market Place to WHS. Furthermore, WHS can provide no space for customers with special needs or special demands; nor can it provide waiting areas for the friends and relatives of customers, nor can it even provide a rest room for its overworked post office operatives. Of some relevance, does this stationer want post office queues in order to boost WHS sales, with the GPO incidental?

How unfortunate - and what a shambles — ‘The Shambles’ coincidentally being yards from Chesterfield WHSmith itself.

