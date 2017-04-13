LETTER: More should be done about homeless

I have read the reports in the Derbyshire Times recently.

As a lone female I have no choice but to catch my bus for work at 7.05am (if I travel to the next stop I would miss my connection) from Beetwell Street on weekdays where all the homeless have congregated. Last year I went to the police after being constantly pestered for money.

I was told the responsibility was down to the security at the Pavements Shopping Centre. In the past days the stench is getting worse as they urinate behind the pillars and they drink alcohol in a no-alcohol zone.

I pay my council tax but still I have to put up with walking through a council tip just to get to work every morning. I am sure the law can do something if they can be bothered. Surely this comes under some law? I am angry that nothing is being done to move them, help them and stop this behaviour.

Judith Nightingale

By email