LETTER: Miserable winter ahead thanks to log burner fumes

I wonder if anyone has the same problem that we are having now that the heating season seems to be back?

Most evenings at around 5pm we have to close any open windows due to the ingress of smoke fumes which we have found out is coming from a near neighbour who has a log burner installed. We have already suffered from this problem last year and it lasted from September 2016 until April 2017. We contacted the environment office and were told they had visited the culprit but they would not admit to which kind of fuel that was being burned and that was as much as the environment were prepared to do. For us to even step outside means combating a terrible smell and a burning sensation in the throat. There are three of us in the house and we all experience the same effects. So if there are any other people out there with the same problem I hope they will write to you of their experiences and how they tackled it. It looks like we are in for another miserable winter and an even worse Christmas as it is an all-day occurrence during holidays. So much for the Clean Air Act, it does not seem to include us.

Concerned

Chesterfield (name and address supplued)