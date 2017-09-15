LETTER: Join the campaign to make trains electric

Switching from diesel to electric trains would lead to substantial improvements in air quality in Chesterfield and also reduce the noise and carbon footprint of train travel.

It would also make train journeys faster and more reliable. Following the recent decision of the Government to scrap plans for electrification of the UK railways, including the Midland Mainline, there is a campaign to urge the Government to rethink.

On Saturday, September 9, environmental and transport campaigners took a giant green electrical plug on the train in a relay from London to Sheffield to show the government that we want them to ‘plug in’ the Midland Mainline. We encourage readers to sign an online petition at https://secure.1010uk.org/electric-trains-not-diesel-trains to ask Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling to think again. This campaign is also supported by our MP Toby Perkins.

We believe the greener, quieter, faster travel offered by electric trains should be accessible to people across the country, not just those in London and south east England.

Lisa Hopkinson

Transition Chesterfield