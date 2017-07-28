LETTER: How long before we realise Brexit is a mistake?

I wonder when the English public will wake up and realise the dire economic consequences of the decision to leave the European Union?

It is becoming painfully clear by the day that, as a result of the decision, we are not just ‘shooting ourselves in the foot’ but rather the body, with an outcome that leaves most of us poorer than need be, hits the poorest worst and will take decades to recover from financially.

The fall in the pound/dollar from $1.50 to $1.29 alone is costing every household in the country pounds every week.

The notion that a satisfactory deal can be reached in two years is a complete fallacy as is the idea that we won’t have to continue substantial payments to continue trading after an exit. The fantasy promoted by Johnson, Fox, Gove et-al of an extra £350million a week for the NHS can now be seen for what it was - pure nonsense.

It is far more likely current and expected fall in gross domestic product (GDP) will be £350m less.

On the issue of immigration, l would only say that about half of all immigrants are not from the EU and have been controllable by the Government for a long time; and if anyone thinks that we can secure trade deals with the likes of India without making concessions on the movement of people they are likely to be disappointed.

Finally, l would urge people concerned to contact their MP and ask them to vote for the UK to stay in the Single Market and Customs Union or its equivalent.

Mike Pidcock

Old Brampton