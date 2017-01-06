LETTER: Have faith in our grit and determination

Well well well, how do we react to the worldly wise Alan Craw (Chad letters December 28).

We all voted our way because we thought it was the best for our nation, although I think the majority of “remoaners’ voted for mainly personal reasons — maybe because of business interests, blind fear due to their own lack of trust in the people living in this great nation or the propaganda spouted by the so-called experts and celebs in the run-up to the vote who wished to hold the status quo so avoiding any changes which actually meant working for a change. Mr Craw’s vision of a 50 years hence Great Britain (if that’s what he’d call it) is so graphic that it should almost have been a part of that same clap trap that some of the fear factor were trying to con us with. Does he and the rest who voted remain really have no faith in the intelligence, resourcefulness and true grit of our nationals to run, and run successfully, this country without the very costly interference of a group of foreigners who think they know what’s best for us, (I think not). I feel they just want to hang on to a cushy, well paid job without any individual responsibility or conscience. I, and I’m sure that the rest of us with a spine who voted leave, have the greatest confidence in the government and great business leaders to get us out with a firm and tough Brexit and let the EU know that whatever they put in our way ‘we will overcome’. So if the remainers would get their heads out of their backsides, they may see a better future, and help instead of hinder, to make sure we can be great and proud as one nation.

Dave Gee

Mansfield